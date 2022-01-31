Log in
Financials Up On Revival Of Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

01/31/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid a revival in risk appetite in global markets.

U.S. stock bulls won a "tug of war" in a volatile week last week, said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. The rebound in U.S. stocks could go on much further and still turn out to be a "dead cat bounce ... with the risk for a bigger top and a larger drop," said the Bank of America analysts.

Receivers have been appointed over land in Hong Kong that China Evergrande Group used as collateral for a $520 million loan, but the sale of the plot won't affect the company's broader restructuring, the troubled developer said.

As tax season gets under way, H&R Block is continuing its push to offer year-round financial solutions for its customers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1718ET

