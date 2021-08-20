Financials Up On Session, Into Green For the Month -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose on the session, moving back into the green for August.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he may rethink his call for the Fed to quickly start to taper its $120 billion per month in bond purchases if it looks like the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is slowing economic growth.

The recent Fed "minutes suggested the Fed is gearing up to taper; we think a November announcement is likely, jobs data dependent," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Treasury yields rose, the latest sign that traders are gradually preparing for a pivot in central-bank policy.

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman, who launched the largest-ever special-purpose acquisition company with an aim of landing a big target to take public, may now return its funds to shareholders in the face of a lawsuit questioning the vehicle's legality.

A team of advisers that previously managed a combined $3.5 billion in assets at TIAA became the latest to join Kestra Financial's wirehouse breakaway channel.

