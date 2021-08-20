Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up On Session, Into Green For the Month -- Financials Roundup

08/20/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose on the session, moving back into the green for August.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he may rethink his call for the Fed to quickly start to taper its $120 billion per month in bond purchases if it looks like the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is slowing economic growth.

The recent Fed "minutes suggested the Fed is gearing up to taper; we think a November announcement is likely, jobs data dependent," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Treasury yields rose, the latest sign that traders are gradually preparing for a pivot in central-bank policy.

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman, who launched the largest-ever special-purpose acquisition company with an aim of landing a big target to take public, may now return its funds to shareholders in the face of a lawsuit questioning the vehicle's legality.

A team of advisers that previously managed a combined $3.5 billion in assets at TIAA became the latest to join Kestra Financial's wirehouse breakaway channel. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rebound on improving cash markets, higher beef
RE
05:43pUtilities Up As Traders Hedge Bets On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up Amid Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.12% to 88.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.81% to $1.1701 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pTech Up As Sector Seen Resilient In Latest Wave Of Covid Outbreaks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 1.72% to $1.3627 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.16% to 109.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pFinancials Up On Session, Into Green For the Month -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:32pWall Street rebounds as Fed jitters fade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3Fed's Kaplan watching Delta variant, says he may need to adjust view
4The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail

HOT NEWS