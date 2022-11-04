Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Financials Up Sharply After Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup

11/04/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply after mixed jobs data.

Block, the parent company of Square and Cash App, rose sharply as a return to in-store shopping boosted its point-of-sale Square operations.

Anglo Chinese bank HSBC Holdings' top shareholder, Ping An Insurance Co. of China, called for an overhaul of the banking giant, including potential divestitures.

Shares of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo rallied after it reported stronger-than-expected net profit in the third quarter, setting aside less money for credit losses.

Shares of Mercury General surged after analysts at brokerage Raymond James boosted their rating on the insurance firm.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 4.84% 2.065 Delayed Quote.-13.39%
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION 13.59% 36.78 Delayed Quote.-38.97%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 8.62% 34.65 Delayed Quote.-43.19%
