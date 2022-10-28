Financials Up Sharply Alongside Investor Confidence -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply alongside investor confidence.

Fears that the Federal Reserve would doggedly tighten interest rates until the U.S. entered a deep recession have battered confidence in recent weeks. As reports emerge about the central bank considering another shift in policy, major indexes are storming back, and a Treasury yield rally is slowing.

"Bonds seem to have bottomed," removing one major pressure on equity markets, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Financial advisory RBC Wealth Management recruited a 16-member team managing $1.7 billion in client assets from UBS to join its Indianapolis office.

