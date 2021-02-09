Financials Up Slightly As Treasury Yields Finish Mixed -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as Treasury yields finished mixed.

An increase in Treasury yields looks set to bolster earnings as the yields are used as a benchmark for a range of bank loans.

French financial cooperative BPCE said it plans to buy out minority shareholders of its listed investment bank, Natixis, taking private a unit that has been plagued by bad bets and trading losses.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange named JPMorgan Chase veteran Nicolas Aguzin as its next chief executive, appointing an international banker to the top job as the city's status as a global finance hub is at a crossroads.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1724ET