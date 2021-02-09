Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up Slightly As Treasury Yields Finish Mixed -- Financials Roundup

02/09/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as Treasury yields finished mixed.

An increase in Treasury yields looks set to bolster earnings as the yields are used as a benchmark for a range of bank loans.

French financial cooperative BPCE said it plans to buy out minority shareholders of its listed investment bank, Natixis, taking private a unit that has been plagued by bad bets and trading losses.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange named JPMorgan Chase veteran Nicolas Aguzin as its next chief executive, appointing an international banker to the top job as the city's status as a global finance hub is at a crossroads. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1724ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.40% 139.58 Delayed Quote.10.29%
NATIXIS 6.87% 3.7 Real-time Quote.32.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aDisney to pull the plug on animation studio behind 'Ice Age,' 'Rio' films
RE
11:35aUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Linger Near Highs -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:35aMusk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk
RE
11:34aCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:33aNasdaq extends record run; oil prices rise
RE
11:30aTech Flat As Investors Rotate Out Of Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:30aU.s. chamber of commerce appoints suzanne clark as next chief executive, effective march 11, succeeding tom donohue
RE
11:25aNasdaq extends record run; oil prices rise
RE
11:24aFinancials Up Slightly As Treasury Yields Finish Mixed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:23aConsumer Cos Down As Day-Trader Favorites GameStop, Express, Slide -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
4AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance
5NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ