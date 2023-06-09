Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as fears about bank stability continued to ease.

One strategist said the recent jump in the Russell 2000 was a clear indication that investors' economic pessimism and bank-stability fears were easing.

"We've seen intermittent moves in the Russell 2000 only for that to fade," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"This was a steady, steady move, which again suggests much of portfolio managers...see that perhaps the stress in the banks has, at least eased; and also that the economy was not facing an impending recession," Krosby said.

UBS signed a loss protection agreement with the Swiss government covering up to $10 billion of losses once the takeover of Credit Suisse is completed.

