Financials Up Slightly on Soft Landing Hopes -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as traders awaited key inflation data later in the week.

Yields on Treasurys came down alongside the U.S. dollar as investors positioned themselves for muted consumer-price data.

Brokerage Goldman Sachs Group plans to cut 3,200 employees, or roughly 7% of its global work force, with the firm set to begin what's expected to be the first in a wave of Wall Street layoffs this week.

01-09-23 1732ET