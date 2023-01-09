Advanced search
Financials Up Slightly on Soft Landing Hopes -- Financials Roundup

01/09/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as traders awaited key inflation data later in the week.

Yields on Treasurys came down alongside the U.S. dollar as investors positioned themselves for muted consumer-price data.

Brokerage Goldman Sachs Group plans to cut 3,200 employees, or roughly 7% of its global work force, with the firm set to begin what's expected to be the first in a wave of Wall Street layoffs this week. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.69076 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.54% 1.21839 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.74672 Delayed Quote.0.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.66% 1.07322 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.55% 0.012185 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.63674 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.41% 353 Delayed Quote.1.37%
