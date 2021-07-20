Financials Up With Long-Dated Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside long-dated Treasury yields, as investors recovered their risk appetite and as earnings came in strong.

Shares of Swiss bank UBS rose after it reported earnings above some investors' expectations.

Synchrony Financial shares rose slightly after the credit-card lender posted second-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street targets, boosted by a reserve release of nearly $900 million.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has raised money at an $18 billion valuation, a deal that shows investors' enthusiasm for digital currencies even after a crash that erased half of bitcoin's value over the past three months.

Tom Barrack, a real-estate investor and longtime ally of former President Trump, was arrested in Los Angeles on charges that he acted as a foreign agent of the United Arab Emirates and lied to federal investigators.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1737ET