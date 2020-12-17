Financials Up With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose, testing the highest levels since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, amid increased risk appetite in financial markets.

Coinbase Global, the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, said it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, the first major bitcoin-focused company to test the public markets. The price of the digital currency surged again, topping $23,000, as cryptocurrencies looked set to become a trillion-dollar market, already amounting to roughly $659 billion in notional value, according to the Web site coinmarketcap.com.

Credit Suisse Group was charged by Swiss prosecutors for allegedly failing to prevent money laundering through the bank by clients and an employee, in a case stretching back more than a decade.

