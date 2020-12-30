Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

12/30/2020 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as vaccine progress and speculation about more stimulus checks whetted risk appetite among investors.

The odds of $2,000 stimulus payments would increase if Democrats won the Senate run-off elections in Georgia, according to research firm RenMac.

Shares of Spanish bank Liberbank fell after the lender agreed to merge with peer Unicaja Banco, continuing a wave of Spanish financial sector consolidation. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERBANK, S.A. -3.69% 0.261 Delayed Quote.-19.10%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. 1.97% 0.723 Delayed Quote.-26.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pUtilities Up On Outlook For Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pCommunications Services Down As Upheaval In Sector Continues -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pTech Flat As Tesla Sees Boost From 'Window Dressing' -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:17pFinancials Up With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:14pExxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth quarter price gains in oil, chemicals
RE
05:14pConsumer Cos Up As Stimulus Checks Seen Benefitting Retailers -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:10pHealth Care Flat After AstraZeneca Vaccine Approved In U.K. -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:09pNO HALF MEASURES AND MIND THE GAP : UK nod for AstraZeneca vaccine raises more questions
RE
05:09pMAPLE GOLD MINES : Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
PU
05:09pMAPLE GOLD MINES : Reports Annual and Special General Meeting Results; Appoints Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
4Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ