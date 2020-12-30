Financials Up With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as vaccine progress and speculation about more stimulus checks whetted risk appetite among investors.

The odds of $2,000 stimulus payments would increase if Democrats won the Senate run-off elections in Georgia, according to research firm RenMac.

Shares of Spanish bank Liberbank fell after the lender agreed to merge with peer Unicaja Banco, continuing a wave of Spanish financial sector consolidation.

