Financials Up With Treasury Yields Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup

07/01/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields as weekly jobs data boded well for Friday's June report.

Online broker Robinhood Markets unveiled the paperwork for its long-awaited initial public offering Thursday, detailing how the flood of everyday investors into the stock market has supercharged the trading app's growth.

Investment firm Apollo Global Management entered talks to take a stake in financial-technology investor Motive Partners, a move aimed at beefing up the firm's own technology.

A former top Wells Fargo executive in London said the lender had a flawed compliance culture and executives acted like a mafia to suppress internal critics, according to a recorded phone call submitted to a U.K. court. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1725ET

