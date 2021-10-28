Financials Up With Treasury Yields As Biden Outlines Budget Proposal -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields as a $1.85 trillion budget bill looked set to pass.

The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to its highest level in more than a year, as economic growth concerns subsided.

President Biden unveiled the framework of a bill that's likely to boost economic activity by extending child tax credits and providing tax incentives for reducing emissions.

Shares of investment firm Carlyle Group rose after it reported a big jump in third-quarter earnings, and the amount of cash it could return to shareholders reached record levels.

Brookfield Asset Management's insurance arm has hired a prominent former regulator, Michael McRaith, to help the firm grow its U.S. life-insurance business through acquisitions and other transactions.

Exor, the conglomerate controlled by Italian family and Fiat founders the Agnellis, signed a memorandum of understanding to sell reinsurance company PartnerRe to French insurer Covéa Coopérations for about $9 billion.

Money manager T. Rowe Price Group agreed to buy distressed-debt investor Oak Hill Advisors for as much as $4.2 billion.

