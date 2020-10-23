Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose alongside Treasury yields.

Shares of British bank Barclays rallied after Chief Executive Jes Staley sounded a cautiously optimistic note about the U.K. bank's prospects of rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic after it posted a profit in the third quarter.

Credit-card provider American Express said consumer retail spending improved in the third quarter, but spending on travel and entertainment languished.

Lufax Holding, a smaller rival to Chinese financial-technology giant Ant Group, is seeking to raise as much as $2.4 billion from an initial public offering in the U.S.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 1708ET