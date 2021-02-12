Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 4.2 basis points to 1.199%, trading around its highest levels since March, marking a 3.1 basis point weekly gain.

American Express confirmed that government agencies, including the Justice Department, have reviewed the company's sales practices around small-business cards.

Credit Suisse Group said it would pay $600 million to settle a long-running case with credit insurer MBIA over toxic securities, as its executives seek to clear a roster of legal and regulatory cases that have dragged on the bank's profits for a decade.

Superstar fund manager Cathie Wood's firm, ARK Investment Management, has raised objections to the naming of an unaffiliated special purpose acquisition company recently launched as Ark Global Acquisition. Ms. Wood's firm has been ahead of trends in cryptocurrencies, electric vehicles and other hot investment areas.

