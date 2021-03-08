Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

03/08/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied alongside Treasury yields as a $1.9 trillion economic-stimulus package neared passage.

The SPDR Financial Select Sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, closed at its highest ever level, as steadily rising economic-growth expectations and Treasury yields, and a rotation out of the technology sector combined to give the sector a lift.

The 10-year yield briefly rose as high as 1.610% on Monday morning, surpassing the 1.609% hit when Treasurys sold off sharply on Feb. 25, according to Tradeweb.

One strategist said the spike in yields may not weigh on the stock market for long, as it's accompanied by an even bigger spike in economic growth.

"Consequently, rising yields may prove far less damaging for stock investors this year in an economy enjoying a post-pandemic boom," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group, in a note to clients.

Troubled commercial lender Greensill Capital filed for insolvency protection, days after regulators took over its banking unit and Credit Suisse Group froze investment funds that were critical to the startup's operations.

China's main stock benchmarks tumbled, erasing all of this year's gains, as investors grappled with signs that policy makers in Beijing will take more action to rein in debt and prevent asset bubbles from forming.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 1715ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq hits correction, Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line
RE
05:26pMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL  : Blockchain firm Ripple to end partnership with MoneyGram
RE
05:16pUtilities Up On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:13pTech Down, Nasdaq Finishes In Correction Territory, As Rotation Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Down As Investors Rotate Out Of Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:11pConsumer Cos Climb As GameStop Spikes Again -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pU.S. revokes sanctions waiver for Israeli mining magnate Gertler
RE
05:01pIndustrials Climb Amid Deal Activity -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:01pHealth Care Slips As Risk Aversion Weighs On Biotech - Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks dip as yields hold near one-year high
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
3KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop shares surge 53%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: General Electric, UBS, Merck
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ