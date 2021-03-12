Log in
Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

03/12/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.634%, its highest level in more than a year.

Ant Group Chief Executive Simon Hu has resigned amid heightened scrutiny over the Chinese financial-technology behemoth, as the financial-technology affiliate of ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding overhauls its business under pressure from Beijing.

Shares of European banks fell as Covid-19 infection rates remained stubbornly high in euro-zone countries even as vaccine distribution on the continent lags that in the United Kingdom and the U.S.

"Few equity sectors on earth have been as poor as European financials since the Global Financial Crisis," said strategists at brokerage LPL Financial, in e-mailed commentary. "The sector still sits more than 50% below its 2007 all-time highs, hampered by regulations, low to negative interest rates, and all-around slow growth in the Eurozone. However, despite those headwinds, the sector has benefitted from a recent rotation to value, and has certainly been assisted by rising interest rates ..." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 1735ET

