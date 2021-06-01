Log in
Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

06/01/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields as traders bet inflation will continue to build.

Treasury yields have risen sharply since the start of the year as markets anticipate a pivot in central-bank policy in response to rising inflation. Investors are also gravitating towards the financial sector because of rising dividends, according to one strategist. "We expect the results from the upcoming Fed stress tests will provide more clarity on the timing of approval for banks to resume dividend growth," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer and head of global equities at money manager Nuveen, in a note to clients.

Investing app Robinhood Markets named three new directors to its board as the stock-trading startup laid more of the groundwork for what is expected to be one of the year's most eagerly awaited initial public offerings.

Goldman Sachs Group is backing real-estate startup Fundrise, which allows investors to put as little as $500 into single-family residential rentals in fast-growing cities such as Charlotte, N.C., Tampa, Fla., and San Antonio. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-21 1729ET

HOT NEWS