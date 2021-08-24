Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside the yield on the 10-year Treasury note.

"Signals from last week's [Fed meeting] minutes keep a taper this year on track, which our economists anticipate will be announced in September," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

Yale University named internal endowment veteran Matthew Mendelsohn as the next head of its more than $31 billion endowment, capping a search for the successor to famed endowment manager David Swensen.

In the latest of a series of bank deals, Banco Santander said its U.S. unit will acquire the remaining shares it doesn't already own in Santander Consumer USA Holdings for roughly $2.5 billion.

Financial data firm FactSet Research Systems hired a finance veteran as its next chief financial officer, a move that comes as the information provider looks to expand its business.

