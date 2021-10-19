Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 1.634%, nearing its 2021 high.

Property-casualty insurer Travelers posted a 20% decline in net income in the third quarter, weighed down by storm damage and car-wreck related claims.

Investment firm Apollo Global Management targeted a doubling of its assets under management to about $1 trillion by 2026, setting up a race with rival Blackstone, which has set the same lofty target.

Former presidential adviser Jared Kushner's family real-estate company is for the first time turning to a nonfamily member to lead the business.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-21 1657ET