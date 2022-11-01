Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

11/01/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

HSBC Holdings' chief financial officer left the bank because he could not get a guarantee of promotion to the chief executive role, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Investment firm KKR posted a quarterly loss as a rout in markets forced it to mark down the value of its investments.

Shares of Intuit fell sharply after Bloomberg News reported that the company was pausing hiring in its Credit Karma segment amid "revenue challenges due to the uncertainty of the economic environment." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1740ET

HOT NEWS