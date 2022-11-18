Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields.

The Treasury market is sending strong signals of an economic slowdown, said one strategist.

"Concerns about a recession remain intact within the scope of inverted yield curves," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"The three-month and 10-year Treasury note yields have inverted: that has investors on notice because it's been an excellent predictor of recessions, even during periods of dramatically higher bear market rallies."

When FTX raised $420 million from an array of big-name investors in October 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange said the money would help expand the business, but roughly $300 million, went instead to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, The Wall Street Journal reported.

British insurer Legal & General Group welcomed a reform package laid out by U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement, and forecast full-year performance to be in line with expectations.

