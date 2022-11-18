Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

11/18/2022 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields.

The Treasury market is sending strong signals of an economic slowdown, said one strategist.

"Concerns about a recession remain intact within the scope of inverted yield curves," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"The three-month and 10-year Treasury note yields have inverted: that has investors on notice because it's been an excellent predictor of recessions, even during periods of dramatically higher bear market rallies."

When FTX raised $420 million from an array of big-name investors in October 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange said the money would help expand the business, but roughly $300 million, went instead to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, The Wall Street Journal reported.

British insurer Legal & General Group welcomed a reform package laid out by U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement, and forecast full-year performance to be in line with expectations.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1716ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:41pEcuador indigenous community rejects mining on their land after court ruling
RE
05:41pFormer U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening
RE
05:40pWith Black Friday ahead, investors look to U.S. consumer stocks
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 99.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.39% to $1.0326 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.13% to 140.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBritish foreign minister to admonish Iran on Middle East trip
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 0.73% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.26% to $1208.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS