Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields amid doubts about Federal Reserve policy plans.

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and four other banks are working on a new product that will allow shoppers to pay at merchants' online checkout with a digital wallet linked to their debit and credit cards, competing with Apple's popular Pay service.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1727ET