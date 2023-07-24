Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields.

Bond yields have been ascending recently alongside odds of a rate increase Wednesday, said one money manager. "Markets are pricing in almost 100% odds of a rate hike in the continued effort to control U.S. inflation," said strategists at money manager Nuveen Investments.

Swiss banking giant UBS agreed to pay U.S. and U.K. regulators around $390 million in fines related to the investment firm Archegos Capital Management, whose collapse hammered Credit Suisse, a rival it acquired earlier this year.

07-24-23 1740ET