Financials Up With Treasury Yields, Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose alongside Treasury yields as the prospect of a vaccine spurred a rotation into risky securities.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit 0.94%, hovering near multimonth highs and seeing their biggest gain since March in the wake of Pfizer and BioNTech's update on their vaccine trial.

Shares of Swiss bank Julius Baer Gruppe rallied after it reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a probe into its role in corruption events concerning world soccer federation FIFA.

11-09-20 1735ET