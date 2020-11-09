Log in
Financials Up With Treasury Yields, Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

11/09/2020 | 05:36pm EST

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose alongside Treasury yields as the prospect of a vaccine spurred a rotation into risky securities.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit 0.94%, hovering near multimonth highs and seeing their biggest gain since March in the wake of Pfizer and BioNTech's update on their vaccine trial.

Shares of Swiss bank Julius Baer Gruppe rallied after it reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a probe into its role in corruption events concerning world soccer federation FIFA.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER INC. 7.69% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.15% 4917.85 End-of-day quote.16.42%
