Financials Up With Treasury Yields, Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup

04/21/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied as Treasury yields rebounded alongside risk appetite.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note tested the psychologically significant 1.6% level before closing around 1.57%.

Wall Street firms also gained on dealmaking. In the first quarter this year, U.S. startups raised $69 billion from investors, 41% more than the previous record, set in the fourth quarter of 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1649ET

