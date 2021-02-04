Financials Up With Yield On 10-Year Treasury -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside the yield on the 10-year Treasury note.

Yields are rising amid optimism about the economic growth outlook.

"Friday's jobs report should reveal a labor market that is back on the mend though still far from full recovery," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Real-estate data provider CoreLogic agreed to sell itself to two investment firms, Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners, for about $6 billion, a surprising end to an auction of the real-estate-data provider that was kicked off by a pair of shareholder activists.

GPB Capital Holdings and three men tied to the private-equity firm face charges from federal and state authorities that they used phony financial statements to deceive thousands of investors, many of them elders, in what is described as a $1.7 billion "Ponzi-like" arrangement.

