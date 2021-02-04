Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up With Yield On 10-Year Treasury -- Financials Roundup

02/04/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside the yield on the 10-year Treasury note.

Yields are rising amid optimism about the economic growth outlook.

"Friday's jobs report should reveal a labor market that is back on the mend though still far from full recovery," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Real-estate data provider CoreLogic agreed to sell itself to two investment firms, Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners, for about $6 billion, a surprising end to an auction of the real-estate-data provider that was kicked off by a pair of shareholder activists.

GPB Capital Holdings and three men tied to the private-equity firm face charges from federal and state authorities that they used phony financial statements to deceive thousands of investors, many of them elders, in what is described as a $1.7 billion "Ponzi-like" arrangement.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.91% 32.5 Delayed Quote.2.38%
CORELOGIC, INC. 1.29% 81.82 Delayed Quote.4.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aTech Up After Strong Round of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:20aFinancials Up With Yield On 10-Year Treasury -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:18aLooming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth
RE
11:18aAppalachia gas producer Alta Resources exploring $3 bln sale -sources
RE
11:17aNew UK regulator to be able to enforce audit, consulting split at big accountancy firms - Sky News
RE
11:15aFord boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss
RE
11:14aConsumer Cos Up After Weekly Jobless Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:12aOne of a few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck CEO Frazier to retire
RE
11:08aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing highs amid upbeat earnings, data
RE
11:05aHealth Care Rises, But Lags Broader Market - Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
3BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ