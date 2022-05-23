Log in
News: Latest News
Financials Up after JPMorgan's View of Consumer -- Financials Roundup

05/23/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply after the largest U.S. bank by assets gave a sanguine view of the consumer lending and securities-trading businesses.

JPMorgan Chase expects credit losses to remain abnormally low through much of 2023, because customers haven't yet drained cash balances that grew fatter during the pandemic, executives said at an investor day. Similarly, Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said the customers of the second largest U.S. bank have higher bank balances than a year earlier, downplaying fears that consumers had spent down stimulus cash.

Another JPMorgan executive said investment-banking revenue is set to plummet during the current quarter, but that the fall would be offset by a sharp increase in trading revenue.

HSBC Holdings suspended senior executive Stuart Kirk, who had argued that investors didn't need to worry about climate change and that policy makers were exaggerating the risks, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Securities and Exchange Commission fined the investment management arm of Bank of New York Mellon $1.5 million for misleading claims it made about funds that use environmental and social criteria to pick stocks. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1743ET

