Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Up as 10-Year Yield Closes At Highest Since '19 -- Financials Roundup

02/15/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields amid hopes that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine was no longer on the cards.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 2.044%, its highest level in more than two years, as strong wholesale inflation data and growing risk appetite weighed on bond prices.

In equity derivatives markets, "all eyes [are] on the Fed & Russia," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

Federal investigators are probing the business of block trading on Wall Street, examining whether bankers might have improperly tipped hedge-fund clients in advance of large share sales, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.27% 0.71503 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.48% 198.46 Delayed Quote.4.58%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.07% 1.35372 Delayed Quote.0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7856 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.13589 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.70% 0.01331 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.34% 0.6638 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
S&P 500 1.58% 4471.07 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.38% 75.5511 Delayed Quote.3.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias, 10-Year Yield Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:40pU.S. SEC is probing Wall Street trades in large blocks of shares
RE
05:39pTech Up as Airbnb Gains on Strong Earnings, Bookings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. senators urge ditching ID.me, face recognition for unemployment seekers
RE
05:38pYellen to urge G20 help for developing countries to end pandemic
RE
05:38pU.S. CDC eases warnings for cruises as new COVID infections fall
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.24% to 89.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pFinancials Up as 10-Year Yield Closes At Highest Since '19 -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.47% to $1.1360 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.10% to $1.3541 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS