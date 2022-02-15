Financials Up as 10-Year Yield Closes At Highest Since '19 -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields amid hopes that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine was no longer on the cards.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 2.044%, its highest level in more than two years, as strong wholesale inflation data and growing risk appetite weighed on bond prices.

In equity derivatives markets, "all eyes [are] on the Fed & Russia," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

Federal investigators are probing the business of block trading on Wall Street, examining whether bankers might have improperly tipped hedge-fund clients in advance of large share sales, The Wall Street Journal reported.

