Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as fears about a contagious bank run diminished.

Depositors pulled cash from many small and medium-sized banks in the immediate aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's failure, but the relative calm in markets recently could slow such activity.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has hired Newmark Group to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank loans, which could further weigh on sliding commercial real-estate prices.

Financial advisory Fisher Investments plans to move its headquarters to Texas from Washington State after the imposition of a capital-gains tax in Washington.

UBS Group said Sergio Ermotti will return as chief executive officer to tackle the integration of Credit Suisse Group, returning to the Swiss banking giant he led for almost a decade up to 2020.

