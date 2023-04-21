Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after one veteran investor said he was investing in regional banks.

Former PIMCO bond manager Bill Gross said he was making investments in Western Alliance, PacWest Bancorp and other regional-banking shares, saying they were attractive long-term plays and could benefit from opportunistic buyouts of small banks by larger peers after the recent bank crisis caused a rout in the sub sector.

Institutional investors as a whole remain risk averse after the wave of bank runs, according to the latest survey from brokerage Bank of America Global Research. "Inflows continue into bonds (14 weeks) and cash (9 weeks), outflows continue from equities (6 weeks)," said strategists at Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

The Biden administration is seeking to make nonbank financial institutions such as hedge funds and money-market funds subject to tighter regulation, proposing a rollback of Trump-era procedures.

W.R. Berkley shares fell sharply a day after the property-and-casualty insurer posted a sharp decline in first-quarter earnings.

Shares of Japan's Rakuten Bank, controlled by the e-commerce company of the same name, jumped 38% on their trading debut after the bank raised $627 million from its IPO, the biggest public offering in the country since 2018.

JPMorgan Chase had stronger links to Jeffrey Epstein than previously thought, with bankers meeting the disgraced financier years after closing Mr. Epstein's accounts.

