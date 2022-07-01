Financials Up as Calm Returns to Markets -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied as calm returned to global markets after a brutal first half to the year.

Treasury yields had their biggest weekly fall since March.

Swedish financial technology concern Klarna Bank is nearing a deal to raise new money at a valuation of around $6.5 billion, a significantly lower value than previously thought.

European Union officials agreed on rules that would regulate the cryptocurrency market in the bloc, forcing platforms to seek authorization to operate and providing safeguards to users.

