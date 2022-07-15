Log in
Financials Up as Citigroup Surges on Earnings -- Financials Roundup

07/15/2022
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as earnings from some major banks were not as bad as feared.

Shares of Citigroup rose by more than 13%, cutting losses for the year to date by one third, after the global bank reported a jump in demand for financial services from companies trying to position themselves for rising interest rates.

Wells Fargo shares rose despite reporting a 48% drop in second-quarter profit, hurt by a slowdown in mortgage lending and a decline in the value of equity investments.

The world's largest money manager by assets, BlackRock, said its second-quarter profit fell 22% as a bruising stock-market downturn hurt portfolio values and spurred withdrawals. Shares of BlackRock rose in tune with the broad stock market Friday.


