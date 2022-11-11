Financials Up as Fed Fears Fade -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions added to gains, and the financial sector of the S&P 500 logged a 5% advance for the week as fears about aggressive rate policy from the Federal Reserve faded.

The sector is up 18% in the last month amid hopes that the Fed will pump the brakes on its rate hikes.

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase plans to open a new office in Athens focusing on digital payment technology, including blockchain research.

