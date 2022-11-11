Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Up as Fed Fears Fade -- Financials Roundup

11/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions added to gains, and the financial sector of the S&P 500 logged a 5% advance for the week as fears about aggressive rate policy from the Federal Reserve faded.

The sector is up 18% in the last month amid hopes that the Fed will pump the brakes on its rate hikes.

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase plans to open a new office in Athens focusing on digital payment technology, including blockchain research. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:48pCorporate America braces for large-scale layoffs
RE
05:45pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:43pCommunications Services Up as Traders Seek Out Hard-Hit Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 3.59% This Week to 99.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 3.96% to $1.0354 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 4.04% to $1.1837 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Lost 5.34% to 138.80 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pTech Up as Dollar Retreats -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:40pTradestation crypto says don’t have exposure to ftx or its affil…
RE
05:38pDogecoin Lost 7.02% to $0.083 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
3Analyst recommendations: Intel, Roku, GSK...
4Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
5GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..

HOT NEWS