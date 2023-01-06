Financials Up as Global Markets Seen Stabilizing -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply as traders bet global markets were set to stabilize in light of a December jobs report that was neither too hot nor too cold.

The report of solid labor-market growth and tapered wage inflation calmed fears about stagflation, and gave the Federal Reserve leeway to slow the pace of rate hikes.

The data suggest that "if there is a recession, it's a moderate recession, which would be in the category of a softish landing," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Investment firm KKR plans to occupy a large swathe of the Manhattan office space being vacated by Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

