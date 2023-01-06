Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Up as Global Markets Seen Stabilizing -- Financials Roundup

01/06/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose sharply as traders bet global markets were set to stabilize in light of a December jobs report that was neither too hot nor too cold.

The report of solid labor-market growth and tapered wage inflation calmed fears about stagflation, and gave the Federal Reserve leeway to slow the pace of rate hikes.

The data suggest that "if there is a recession, it's a moderate recession, which would be in the category of a softish landing," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Investment firm KKR plans to occupy a large swathe of the Manhattan office space being vacated by Facebook parent Meta Platforms. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 1.65% 48.18 Delayed Quote.3.62%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.43% 130.02 Delayed Quote.5.84%
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pJudge rejects Trump bid to dismiss New York fraud lawsuit
RE
05:52pGM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
05:51pVenezuela owes over $20 million to law firms on guarding overseas assets
RE
05:48pStocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries
RE
05:42pPortugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
RE
05:39pFactbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% This Week to 96.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.55% to $1.0644 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.04% to $1.2093 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.76% to 132.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
4Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
5Thermo Fisher Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov..

HOT NEWS