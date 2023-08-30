Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as traders bet a moderation in Treasury yields would settle global markets.

British insurer Prudential PLC posted an increase in operating profit in the first half of 2023, surpassing analyst estimates thanks to strong performance at its asset-management operations.

Country Garden Holdings said Wednesday that there is some uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern as it posted net loss for the first half of 2023 after writing down the value of property projects amid a slump in the Chinese real-estate market.

Visa and Mastercard are planning to increase fees that many merchants pay when they accept customers' credit cards, with some increases beginning in October.

