Financials Up as Markets Stabilize -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as global stock and bond markets rebounded from recent swoons.

Shares of credit-card provider American Express surged amid optimism about summer travel and leisure activity.

A potential bankruptcy filing for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is likely to trigger confusion and legal disputes given the novel and unregulated nature of the firm's business, The Wall Street Journal reported. Leveraged loan investments are particularly susceptible to an economic slowdown, according to one brokerage.

"Whilst we do not expect a 'hard recession' to emerge over the next 6-9 months, global loans are underpriced for even a non-recessionary growth slowdown," said analysts at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients.

