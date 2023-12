Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as upward momentum in the sector built.

Shares of BGC Group, once part of brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald, rose sharply after the broker-dealer said its operations thrived in the fourth quarter.

Bitcoin firm Marathon Digital Holdings tumbled.

