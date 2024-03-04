Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as the latest regional-banking crisis was viewed as a company-specific issue.

New York Community Bancorp shares plunged again amid concerns that the owner of rent-controlled apartment buildings in the Big Apple had bitten off more than it could chew when it acquired assets from the failed Signature Bank. Analysts at brokerage Janney argued that the bank has the capacity to absorb losses on loans.

03-04-24 1759ET