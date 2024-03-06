Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as traders bet a crisis in one mid-sized lender could be ring-fenced.

Shares of New York Community Bank rose after a consortium of investment firms, including one managed by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, agreed to shore the lender up with a more than $1 billion equity investment, a last-ditch rescue attempt after the bank ran into trouble with commercial-real-estate investment and disclosed material weaknesses.

"It can be a short-term hiccup, but as we saw with a much greater issue with Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic when they all kind of capitulated: somebody will buy up the assets and life will go on," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

