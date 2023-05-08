Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for regional banks.

A critical issue for the banking-sector outlook is whether regulators can stop the panic in financial markets spilling into regional banks' Main Street lending and deposit activities.

"Renewed stress in the banking system has renewed interest in potential policy support for banks," said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients. "While only Congress has authority to increase the $250,000 limit on FDIC deposit insurance, the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) has the financial capacity to backstop deposits ... However, the political hurdle to using the ESF to back deposits would be high."

PacWest Bancorp rallied after the Beverly Hills bank cut its dividend and insisted it was fundamentally sound. "Regional bank turmoil has increased at a pace that is disconnected from the reality of fundamentals," said analysts at brokerage Piper Sandler, citing downward pressure on shares from short-selling activity as a major factor in the recent rout.

First Citizens Bancshares surged after reports that the bank acquired more lucrative loans from failed Silicon Valley Bank than previously estimated.

Berkshire Hathaway shares rose after Warren Buffett's company said first-quarter earnings rose alongside the paper value of its investment portfolio.

