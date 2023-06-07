Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as investors continued buying into regional banks.

PacWest Group led the recovery once more, and shares of the Beverly Hills lender hit their highest level since late April.

The revival of regional banks has boosted small-cap indexes, which had lagged the broad market for the year to date.

"On the risk scale, the S&P 500 is considered less risky than small-caps," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"The large-caps tend to be steadier with sturdier balance sheets, offering them a more defensive posture," Krosby said.

For much of the year, the S&P 500 has outperformed the Russell 2000, with a handful of mega-cap stocks accounting for the bulk of stock-market gains.

The rally on the S&P 500 has stalled as it reaches the brink of bull-market territory.

Treasury yields rose after the Bank of Canada unexpectedly boosted interest rates, resuming hikes after a four-month hiatus, prompting fears the Federal Reserve would follow a similar path.

The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury has come within half-a-percentage point of multi-year highs reached in March.

Wealthfront, the robo-advisory firm, will offer customers an automatic portfolio made up of only bonds starting Wednesday.

