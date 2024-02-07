Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose in a volatile session as regional bank worries percolated.

New York Community Bank shares rallied after initially plunging in the wake of downgrades from credit-ratings agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. The bank pushed back, naming Alessandro DiNello as executive chairman to work side by side with bank leadership on managing risk, claiming that it had "ample liquidity" and pointing to an investment-grade rating for its deposits. Fears about the bank's financial stability could become a vicious cycle if depositors start withdrawing money from the bank, as happened in 2023 with regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature, some of whose assets NY Community Bank purchased.

Currently, NY Community Bank is attempting to sell three rent-regulated buildings in New York City, reflecting the difficulties that firms coping with rising mortgage rates who are unable to pass on those costs to renters are facing.

Shares of Carlyle Group rose after the investment firm unveiled a pay overhaul that will give investors a bigger piece of management fees and set new performance targets for the coming year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-24 1750ET