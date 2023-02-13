Advanced search
Financials Up as Traders Hedge Inflation Bets -- Financials Roundup

02/13/2023 | 05:28pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders hedged their bets ahead of a key inflation report.

The yield on the policy sensitive two-year Treasury rose to the highest level of the year ahead of the data.

"An upward surprise would add momentum to the repricing in the short end of the yield curve," said strategists at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients, driving the two-year yield far above the 10-year rate.

The stock market remains in denial about the Federal Reserve's plans and an increasingly evident earnings recession, said Mike Wilson, chief equity strategist at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Credit Suisse shares fell after analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank said the Swiss bank's operating performance in the fourth quarter lagged peers, reflecting the flight of ultra rich clients from the troubled firm.

Financial-technology concern Fidelity National Information Services plunged after it unveiled plans to spin off the Worldpay payment business it acquired in 2019.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.42% 63.32 Real-time Quote.19.42%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.28% 11.37 Delayed Quote.7.08%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. -12.50% 66 Delayed Quote.11.17%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.01% 99.43 Delayed Quote.15.78%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.00% 45.71 Delayed Quote.6.43%
