  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Financials Up as Traders Weigh Implications of Bumper Fed Hike - Financials Roundup

06/15/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose in volatile trading as traders assessed the economic implications of a whopping three-quarter-of-a-percentage point rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Strategists are divided on whether the Fed can rein inflation in without causing a deep U.S. recession.

Rumors of the planned rate increase had driven Treasury yields up sharply, and yields on the 10-year and two-year Treasurys retreated in the wake of the move.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1709ET

