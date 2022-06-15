Financials Up as Traders Weigh Implications of Bumper Fed Hike - Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose in volatile trading as traders assessed the economic implications of a whopping three-quarter-of-a-percentage point rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Strategists are divided on whether the Fed can rein inflation in without causing a deep U.S. recession.

Rumors of the planned rate increase had driven Treasury yields up sharply, and yields on the 10-year and two-year Treasurys retreated in the wake of the move.

06-15-22 1709ET