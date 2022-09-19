Advanced search
Financials Up as Treasury Yield Increases Seen Boosting Profits -- Financials Roundup

09/19/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders focused on the implications of higher Treasury yields for lending profits.

The yield on the two-year Treasury hit a new multiyear high ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, which is expected to result in another 75-basis-point increase.

One money manager said the ardor of central banks to quell inflation may be a risk to the economy and markets.

"Business activity is slumping and higher inflation persists," said strategists at the Blackrock Investment Institute, in a note to clients.

"Central banks are responding with aggressive rate hikes without fully acknowledging the growth damage required...We expect a policy overtightening that causes recessions."

Onewo, a Chinese property manager majority-owned by developer China Vanke, plans to raise up to $783.6 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering against the backdrop of turmoil in China's real-estate market.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1707ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.27% 634.73 Delayed Quote.-31.55%
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. 1.00% 18.18 End-of-day quote.-8.00%
