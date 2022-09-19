Financials Up as Treasury Yield Increases Seen Boosting Profits -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders focused on the implications of higher Treasury yields for lending profits.

The yield on the two-year Treasury hit a new multiyear high ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, which is expected to result in another 75-basis-point increase.

One money manager said the ardor of central banks to quell inflation may be a risk to the economy and markets.

"Business activity is slumping and higher inflation persists," said strategists at the Blackrock Investment Institute, in a note to clients.

"Central banks are responding with aggressive rate hikes without fully acknowledging the growth damage required...We expect a policy overtightening that causes recessions."

Onewo, a Chinese property manager majority-owned by developer China Vanke, plans to raise up to $783.6 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering against the backdrop of turmoil in China's real-estate market.

