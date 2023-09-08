Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up as Treasury yields levelled off.

Yields on long-term Treasurys are hovering near multiyear highs, presenting a mixed blessing for banks and other financial firms.

While profit margins on loans generally rise with interest rates, the volumes of mortgages and other loans have fallen precipitously as benchmark Treasury rates climb.

Goldman Sachs will cut staff it considers to be underperforming starting as soon as next month, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

