Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders positioned themselves for an equity rebound after a weak quarter for the stock market.

"Put buying recently has been stronger and heavier than during the March bank scare," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "It's a powerful equation for a very strong oversold rally that's what we thought we were going to see this morning."

A group of 10 brokerage firms and money managers, including Interactive Brokers and Perella Weinberg Partners, became the latest Wall Street firms to face fines over their employees' use of banned messaging apps, paying a total of $99 million to regulators.

D.E. Shaw agreed to pay $10 million to settle allegations the hedge fund's employment agreements and separation releases with employees contained language preventing whistleblowers from coming forward.

