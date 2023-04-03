Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes a banking crisis was at an end.

"U.S. banking system woes appear to be contained for now," said fixed-income strategists at money manager Nuveen, in a note to clients. Regional bank stocks are still exhibiting "risk-off" behavior despite intervention from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of regional banks, fell by 1%. Shares of Swiss bank UBS Group fell after Switzerland prosecutors launched a probe of the firm's takeover of local rival Credit Suisse Group.

