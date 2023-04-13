Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as investors bet the Federal Reserve would soon slow rate increases, taking pressure off the financial system. One strategist said the surge of optimism on equity markets could soon fade. "Tomorrow starts earnings," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America.

"Earnings are at the end of the day what drives markets and if we don't see a good earnings picture being painted everything could quickly turn," Mr. Kinahan said.

Investors would pay particularly close attention to banks' views of their commercial-real-estate exposure because of recent defaults on debt tied to vacant office buildings, said Mr. Kinahan.

JPMorgan Chase rose as traders bet the largest U.S. bank by assets would be one of the beneficiaries of the recent bank scare, as depositors from smaller banks likely shifted accounts into bigger ones.

The S&P SPDR Regional Bank exchange-traded fund rose sharply, almost recouping losses incurred during the last four weeks, amid hopes that weaker inflation data would allow the Federal Reserve to soften its approach to monetary policy, easing pressure on smaller lenders.

