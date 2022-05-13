Log in
News: Latest News
Financials Up on Hopes That a Bear Market May be Averted -- Financials Roundup

05/13/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that major U.S. stock indexes would avert a prolonged bear market.

The broad S&P 500 skirted bear-market territory Thursday, and remains about 16% below its most recent peak.

"Price action" on the U.S. stock market Friday was encouraging, but some major holders are likely still waiting for an opportunity to exit, said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "They're sitting there and either they're being forced to sell, or, for whatever reason ... they're waiting for days like this," said Krosby.

"Absent a major announcement from the Fed that would change the trajectory or a major release on inflation," the appetite for selling may take time to abate, Krosby said.

In one worrying development, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said she would like to see financial conditions tighten further, suggesting the central bank may anticipate more financial-market pressures, Krosby said.

Shares of Robinhood Markets rallied after Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old billionaire who founded the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, disclosed a 7.6% stake in the online brokerage. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1740ET

HOT NEWS